4233 N Paulina St 3W
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

4233 N Paulina St 3W

4233 North Paulina Street · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4233 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 3W · Avail. now

$995

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bike storage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
4233 N Paulina 3W - Property Id: 248597

Massive Ravenswood studio w Heat & Gas Inc. Pets Ok...Brown Line
Live in the beautiful Ravenswood neighborhood on a quiet tree-lined street. This building is located just 4 blocks from the Irving Park Brown Line stop. The Brown line travels to Lakeview, Lincoln Park, the Loop and more.
This unit is a massive studio apartment with one bathroom and hardwood floors throughout. Separate kitchen w massive walk in closets. Building features: Secured Entry, Laundry, Bike Room and On site maintenance and heat & gas included. No security deposit AND pet-friendly. Call today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248597
Property Id 248597

(RLNE5901842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4233 N Paulina St 3W have any available units?
4233 N Paulina St 3W has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4233 N Paulina St 3W have?
Some of 4233 N Paulina St 3W's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4233 N Paulina St 3W currently offering any rent specials?
4233 N Paulina St 3W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 N Paulina St 3W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4233 N Paulina St 3W is pet friendly.
Does 4233 N Paulina St 3W offer parking?
No, 4233 N Paulina St 3W does not offer parking.
Does 4233 N Paulina St 3W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4233 N Paulina St 3W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 N Paulina St 3W have a pool?
No, 4233 N Paulina St 3W does not have a pool.
Does 4233 N Paulina St 3W have accessible units?
No, 4233 N Paulina St 3W does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 N Paulina St 3W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4233 N Paulina St 3W does not have units with dishwashers.
