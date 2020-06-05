4233 N Paulina St 3W

Amenities
4233 N Paulina 3W - Property Id: 248597
Massive Ravenswood studio w Heat & Gas Inc. Pets Ok...Brown Line
Live in the beautiful Ravenswood neighborhood on a quiet tree-lined street. This building is located just 4 blocks from the Irving Park Brown Line stop. The Brown line travels to Lakeview, Lincoln Park, the Loop and more.
This unit is a massive studio apartment with one bathroom and hardwood floors throughout. Separate kitchen w massive walk in closets. Building features: Secured Entry, Laundry, Bike Room and On site maintenance and heat & gas included. No security deposit AND pet-friendly. Call today!
