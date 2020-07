Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lakeview - 1 Bedroom Large Dogs Welcome - Property Id: 310366



Lakeview - 1 Bedroom Large Dogs Welcome

Lakeview - One Bedroom on the third floor. In Unit Laundry

This larger one bedroom has a nice sized open kitchen with appliances (including dishwasher) and matching cabinets.

The dining area faces north and is open to the kitchen. Great spot to entertain or walk to the eclectic hot spots of Lakeview and the Southport corridor.

The living room faces south and has an abundance of windows to all the sun to shine in and enjoy your leisure time.

The bedroom is more modest and can fit a mid sized bed. The bedroom has northern views and two closets

There is hardwood floors through out...

Dogs are welcome with no weight restrictions. Please, no aggressive breeds. Annual fee of $350 per pet pr year.

There is no security deposit. A $350 per person move in fee is required.

Tenant ===> heat, cooking gas and electric & $30 per month water

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3845-n-greenview-ave-chicago-il-unit-3n/310366

Property Id 310366



(RLNE5964512)