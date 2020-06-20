Amenities
3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 Available 08/06/20 Must See!! Portage Park Area 2 bed/1bath condo with WASHER/DRYER ! Available August 6, 2020 - You will fall in love with this first floor condo! 2 bedrooms/1bathroom
Kitchen has Brazilian Cherry Cupboards, all stain less steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher.
High bar area perfect for tall bar stools. Bedrooms will fit a queen bed and have mirrored closet doors in both. Living room is cozy. Brazilian cherry hard wood flooring. Lots of windows with window coverings in the condo.
Building features- Locked front door, mail boxes inside building, pet friendly, storage space in basement, tree lined streets
Metra is with in walking distance, Blue line is near by. Near Six Corners, X Sport Fitness and a few blocks from the beautiful Portage Park!
Move in fee + Security deposit
For more information Text 312-366-6425 or by email showings@citybestmanagement.com
(RLNE2644178)