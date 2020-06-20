All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1

3844 N Lamon Ave · (312) 366-6425
Location

3844 N Lamon Ave, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 Available 08/06/20 Must See!! Portage Park Area 2 bed/1bath condo with WASHER/DRYER ! Available August 6, 2020 - You will fall in love with this first floor condo! 2 bedrooms/1bathroom

Kitchen has Brazilian Cherry Cupboards, all stain less steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher.
High bar area perfect for tall bar stools. Bedrooms will fit a queen bed and have mirrored closet doors in both. Living room is cozy. Brazilian cherry hard wood flooring. Lots of windows with window coverings in the condo.

Building features- Locked front door, mail boxes inside building, pet friendly, storage space in basement, tree lined streets
Metra is with in walking distance, Blue line is near by. Near Six Corners, X Sport Fitness and a few blocks from the beautiful Portage Park!

Move in fee + Security deposit

For more information Text 312-366-6425 or by email showings@citybestmanagement.com

(RLNE2644178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 have any available units?
3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 have?
Some of 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 offer parking?
No, 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
