3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1 Available 08/06/20 Must See!! Portage Park Area 2 bed/1bath condo with WASHER/DRYER ! Available August 6, 2020 - You will fall in love with this first floor condo! 2 bedrooms/1bathroom



Kitchen has Brazilian Cherry Cupboards, all stain less steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher.

High bar area perfect for tall bar stools. Bedrooms will fit a queen bed and have mirrored closet doors in both. Living room is cozy. Brazilian cherry hard wood flooring. Lots of windows with window coverings in the condo.



Building features- Locked front door, mail boxes inside building, pet friendly, storage space in basement, tree lined streets

Metra is with in walking distance, Blue line is near by. Near Six Corners, X Sport Fitness and a few blocks from the beautiful Portage Park!



Move in fee + Security deposit



For more information Text 312-366-6425 or by email showings@citybestmanagement.com



