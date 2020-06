Amenities

Cozy Studio in Lake View/Wrigleyville - Heat Included! This studio is located in the Lake View/Wrigleville neighborhood and features hardwood floors, large living area, plenty of closet space. Laundry on site. Cats Welcome! Within walking distance to Whole Foods, restaurants, entertainment, transportation, restaurants, and much more! Cooking gas, heat, and electric included! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building