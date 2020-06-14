All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3825 North Pine Grove Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

3825 North Pine Grove Avenue

3825 North Pine Grove Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1448210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3825 North Pine Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 2 bed / 2 bed in Lakeview available May 1st!
Wonderful two bed two bath location in awesome Lakeview location. Spacious living area and bedrooms with hardwood flooring. Comes with dishwasher in unit and easy access to laundry in building. Close to bike trails, Waveland Park & golf course. Walk to lake, beach, grocery store. Nearby restaurants & bars. Buses right across the street & red line 4 blocks away. Sorry, no pets. Rental parking is available through condo association.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue have any available units?
3825 North Pine Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue have?
Some of 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3825 North Pine Grove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3825 North Pine Grove Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
839 Diversey
839 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
5234 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5507-5509 S Hyde Park Boulevard
5507 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
517 W Oakdale Ave
517 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1111 N. Dearborn
1111 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity