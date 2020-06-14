3825 North Pine Grove Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed / 2 bed in Lakeview available May 1st!

Wonderful two bed two bath location in awesome Lakeview location. Spacious living area and bedrooms with hardwood flooring. Comes with dishwasher in unit and easy access to laundry in building. Close to bike trails, Waveland Park & golf course. Walk to lake, beach, grocery store. Nearby restaurants & bars. Buses right across the street & red line 4 blocks away. Sorry, no pets. Rental parking is available through condo association.

