Unit 1E Available 08/01/20 3803 N SHEFFIELD AVE., #1E - Property Id: 309778
Must See 3 Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview - Great Location! Don't Miss Out!
3 Bedroom apartment in Lakeview. Features hardwood floors throughout, good natural light, remodeled kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large bedroom w/good closet space, remodeled bath, laundry in-unit. Cats welcome. Prime location just North of Wrigley Field. 1.5 blocks to Sheridan Red line. Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Laundry, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
No Dogs Allowed
