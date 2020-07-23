All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E

3803 North Sheffield Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

3803 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1E · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 1E Available 08/01/20 3803 N SHEFFIELD AVE., #1E - Property Id: 309778

Must See 3 Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview - Great Location! Don't Miss Out!
3 Bedroom apartment in Lakeview. Features hardwood floors throughout, good natural light, remodeled kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large bedroom w/good closet space, remodeled bath, laundry in-unit. Cats welcome. Prime location just North of Wrigley Field. 1.5 blocks to Sheridan Red line. Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3803-n-sheffield-ave-chicago-il-unit-1e/309778
Property Id 309778

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5953345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E have any available units?
3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E have?
Some of 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E currently offering any rent specials?
3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E is pet friendly.
Does 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E offer parking?
No, 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E does not offer parking.
Does 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E have a pool?
No, 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E does not have a pool.
Does 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E have accessible units?
No, 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 N Sheffield Ave 1E has units with dishwashers.
