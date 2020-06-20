All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3543 N Meade Ave 2

3543 N Meade Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3543 N Meade Ave, Chicago, IL 60634
Dunning

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Portage Park 1 Bedroom with Dining Room! - Property Id: 142183

Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Portage Park!

Separate Living / Dining Room! Heat Included!

1 Bed / 1 Bath in Portage Park!

-Large Living Room
-Separate Dining Room
-Large Bedroom that could accommodate Queen sized bed
-Freshly Painted
-Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Ample Closet Space
-New Appliances
- Refurbished Bathroom

Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142183
Property Id 142183

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5720797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3543 N Meade Ave 2 have any available units?
3543 N Meade Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3543 N Meade Ave 2 have?
Some of 3543 N Meade Ave 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3543 N Meade Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3543 N Meade Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3543 N Meade Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3543 N Meade Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3543 N Meade Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3543 N Meade Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3543 N Meade Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3543 N Meade Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3543 N Meade Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3543 N Meade Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3543 N Meade Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3543 N Meade Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3543 N Meade Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3543 N Meade Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
