Unit 3F Available 08/01/20 Lakeview 3 bed 2 bath w/ a massive private deck!! - Property Id: 278562



Please call/text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090!



This building and all 7 units was completely gut/rehabbed in 2018. Condo quality finishes throughout the apt. All the bedrooms are large with great closet space. There is new hardwood flooring throughout the apt in has central air/heat and in-unit laundry. Everything is new. Granite and stainless steel appliances. Top of the line everything. 800 sq ft private deck with 360 degree views. This apartment is fantastic and must be seen! The Belmont Red Line is a short walk!

No Pets Allowed



