Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Luxurious 2 bed 2 bath in Lakeview East with designer touches throughout avail 10/1

Prepare to be awed when you walk into this condo! Extravagant entryway opens up to butler's pantry, living room & fireplace with beautiful woodwork throughout and high vaulted barrel ceilings. Chef's eat-in kitchen with the highest quality stainless steel appliances including dishwasher! Hardwood in main living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Bedrooms are both gigantic and have incredible storage space. Second bedroom has floor to ceiling built-ins that stay with the unit! Walk-in closets, updated bathrooms and more! Storage included. Central heat and AC through the building. One covered, outdoor parking space included at this price. Cats and small dogs OK with $300 pet fee. Available 10/1.