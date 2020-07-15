All apartments in Chicago
3301 N Oakley Blvd 2

3301 North Oakley Avenue · (312) 804-8665
Location

3301 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Top floor BRIGHT, corner 3 Bed in Roscoe Village - Property Id: 303707

Super bright! Top floor rental in Roscoe Village. Unit features 3 bedrooms + den/office or 2 bedrooms and 2 offices (perfect for zoom economy). Sizable south facing bright unit w 2 skylights. Corner property, neighbors only to the north. Open floorplan with kitchen open to living/dining area. Newer hardwood floors. Central heat and AC. Laundry on site (interior access, no need to go outside). 1 garage space may be available for $100 additional.

Available for August 1. Contact Tom 312-804-8665 for a viewing. Broker owned.

Well located in Roscoe Village, near grocery stores, Roscoe Shops, Lakeview, Bucktown and about 1 mile to the El. Audobon School district!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303707
Property Id 303707

(RLNE5913503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

