3301 N Oakley Blvd 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Top floor BRIGHT, corner 3 Bed in Roscoe Village - Property Id: 303707



Super bright! Top floor rental in Roscoe Village. Unit features 3 bedrooms + den/office or 2 bedrooms and 2 offices (perfect for zoom economy). Sizable south facing bright unit w 2 skylights. Corner property, neighbors only to the north. Open floorplan with kitchen open to living/dining area. Newer hardwood floors. Central heat and AC. Laundry on site (interior access, no need to go outside). 1 garage space may be available for $100 additional.



Available for August 1. Contact Tom 312-804-8665 for a viewing. Broker owned.



Well located in Roscoe Village, near grocery stores, Roscoe Shops, Lakeview, Bucktown and about 1 mile to the El. Audobon School district!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303707

