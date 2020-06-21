3259 S Wood St 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, Central Heat & Central AC at 1st Floor - Property Id: 297067



New Remodeled Nice 3 Bedroom, Plus Dan (as a office), One Bath in 1st Floor, Great Size of Kitchen with New Appliances, Newer Cabinet; Beautiful New Hardwood Floor Though Out.

Central Heat and Central Air Condition. Tenant Pay Own Gas & Electrical.

One Month Security Deposit Request; No Pets Allowed.



By I-55/Western I-90/94 Expressways; Walking Distance to CTA #62 Bus; and Ashland Orange line.

IIT, UIC, Medical District, U of C About 8 min. Ride Downtown on Orange Line.



Available July 1st.

Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297067

