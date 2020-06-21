All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3259 S Wood St 1

3259 South Wood Street · (773) 516-0013
Location

3259 South Wood Street, Chicago, IL 60608
McKinley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, Central Heat & Central AC at 1st Floor - Property Id: 297067

New Remodeled Nice 3 Bedroom, Plus Dan (as a office), One Bath in 1st Floor, Great Size of Kitchen with New Appliances, Newer Cabinet; Beautiful New Hardwood Floor Though Out.
Central Heat and Central Air Condition. Tenant Pay Own Gas & Electrical.
One Month Security Deposit Request; No Pets Allowed.

By I-55/Western I-90/94 Expressways; Walking Distance to CTA #62 Bus; and Ashland Orange line.
IIT, UIC, Medical District, U of C About 8 min. Ride Downtown on Orange Line.

Available July 1st.
Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297067
Property Id 297067

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

