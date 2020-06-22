2946 N Avers Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gut Rehab Duplex! Parking Incl. Deck & Central Air - Property Id: 297723



Take a look at this gut rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Logan Square! Features include a new granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher and microwave, central air, and deck. There is laundry onsite for your convenience, and one garage parking spot is included in the rent! Cats and dogs are welcome.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297723

Property Id 297723



(RLNE5846809)