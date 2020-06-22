All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2946 N Avers Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2946 N Avers Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

2946 N Avers Ave

2946 North Avers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2946 North Avers Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gut Rehab Duplex! Parking Incl. Deck & Central Air - Property Id: 297723

Take a look at this gut rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Logan Square! Features include a new granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher and microwave, central air, and deck. There is laundry onsite for your convenience, and one garage parking spot is included in the rent! Cats and dogs are welcome.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297723
Property Id 297723

(RLNE5846809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2946 N Avers Ave have any available units?
2946 N Avers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2946 N Avers Ave have?
Some of 2946 N Avers Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2946 N Avers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2946 N Avers Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 N Avers Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2946 N Avers Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2946 N Avers Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2946 N Avers Ave does offer parking.
Does 2946 N Avers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2946 N Avers Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 N Avers Ave have a pool?
No, 2946 N Avers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2946 N Avers Ave have accessible units?
No, 2946 N Avers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 N Avers Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2946 N Avers Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60606
Woodlawn Court
5218 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
5507-5509 S Hyde Park Boulevard
5507 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
2015-19 W Ainslie / 4855-57 N Seeley
2015 W Ainslie St
Chicago, IL 60625
5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt.
5100 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College