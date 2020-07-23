All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2842 N Orchard St 09

2842 North Orchard Street · (773) 931-5987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2842 North Orchard Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 09 · Avail. now

$1,020

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Great Studio Right Off Diversey! - Property Id: 303593

This courtyard building is well located just off of Diversey, near the brown line. You are conveniently located a couple blocks from the Trader Joes, and a short walk to TONS of retail, restaurants, and nightlife. The building is pet friendly and has a laundry room. There is a separate, eat in kitchen and hardwood floors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2842-n-orchard-st-chicago-il-unit-09/303593
Property Id 303593

(RLNE5938907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 N Orchard St 09 have any available units?
2842 N Orchard St 09 has a unit available for $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 N Orchard St 09 have?
Some of 2842 N Orchard St 09's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 N Orchard St 09 currently offering any rent specials?
2842 N Orchard St 09 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 N Orchard St 09 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2842 N Orchard St 09 is pet friendly.
Does 2842 N Orchard St 09 offer parking?
No, 2842 N Orchard St 09 does not offer parking.
Does 2842 N Orchard St 09 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 N Orchard St 09 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 N Orchard St 09 have a pool?
No, 2842 N Orchard St 09 does not have a pool.
Does 2842 N Orchard St 09 have accessible units?
No, 2842 N Orchard St 09 does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 N Orchard St 09 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 N Orchard St 09 does not have units with dishwashers.
