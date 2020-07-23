2842 N Orchard St 09

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

Great Studio Right Off Diversey! - Property Id: 303593



This courtyard building is well located just off of Diversey, near the brown line. You are conveniently located a couple blocks from the Trader Joes, and a short walk to TONS of retail, restaurants, and nightlife. The building is pet friendly and has a laundry room. There is a separate, eat in kitchen and hardwood floors.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2842-n-orchard-st-chicago-il-unit-09/303593

Property Id 303593



(RLNE5938907)