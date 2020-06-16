All apartments in Chicago
2702 W THOMAS
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:03 PM

2702 W THOMAS

2702 West Thomas Street · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2702 West Thomas Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Awesome UK Village 2 Bedroom Duplex With Parking!
Large ceilings on first floor with 1 bedroom and large front room and eating area/kitchen. All new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, decorative tile work etc. Wood floors throughout; newer carpet in bedrooms. High ceilings and large windows allow tons of light into the main floor. Staircase leads to lower level where master bedroom, huge closet, linen closet and full bath are located. Coin laundry and individually locked storage area provided in basement! One exterior parking space included! Pets considered with pet rent/fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 W THOMAS have any available units?
2702 W THOMAS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 W THOMAS have?
Some of 2702 W THOMAS's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 W THOMAS currently offering any rent specials?
2702 W THOMAS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 W THOMAS pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 W THOMAS is pet friendly.
Does 2702 W THOMAS offer parking?
Yes, 2702 W THOMAS does offer parking.
Does 2702 W THOMAS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 W THOMAS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 W THOMAS have a pool?
No, 2702 W THOMAS does not have a pool.
Does 2702 W THOMAS have accessible units?
No, 2702 W THOMAS does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 W THOMAS have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 W THOMAS does not have units with dishwashers.
