2702 W THOMAS

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Awesome UK Village 2 Bedroom Duplex With Parking!

Large ceilings on first floor with 1 bedroom and large front room and eating area/kitchen. All new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, decorative tile work etc. Wood floors throughout; newer carpet in bedrooms. High ceilings and large windows allow tons of light into the main floor. Staircase leads to lower level where master bedroom, huge closet, linen closet and full bath are located. Coin laundry and individually locked storage area provided in basement! One exterior parking space included! Pets considered with pet rent/fee.