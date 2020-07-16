2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue

Amenities

Sunny top floor unit for rent in Humboldt Park! 2 bed, 2 bath in a modernized classic Chicago Greystone. Unit features bamboo flooring throughout, a spacious living room with brick fireplace, and high ceilings. Huge kitchen/dining room with stainless steel appliances and island cart. Great outdoor space with a large private deck boasting views of the city. Laundry room in-unit and 2 parking spaces included in the rent. Less than a block from Humboldt Park. Close to California, Division, North Avenue and Western bus lines. WiFi included!