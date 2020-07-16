All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:27 AM

2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue

2649 West Evergreen Avenue · (773) 610-9741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2649 West Evergreen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Sunny top floor unit for rent in Humboldt Park! 2 bed, 2 bath in a modernized classic Chicago Greystone. Unit features bamboo flooring throughout, a spacious living room with brick fireplace, and high ceilings. Huge kitchen/dining room with stainless steel appliances and island cart. Great outdoor space with a large private deck boasting views of the city. Laundry room in-unit and 2 parking spaces included in the rent. Less than a block from Humboldt Park. Close to California, Division, North Avenue and Western bus lines. WiFi included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue have any available units?
2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue have?
Some of 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2649 West EVERGREEN Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

871 W. Lill Apt.
871 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1215 E.hyde Park Blvd
1215 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.
2954 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60644
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Aberdeen West Loop
20 N Aberdeen St
Chicago, IL 60607
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity