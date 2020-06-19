2641 W Haddon Ave 3F

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

East Humboldt Park 2 bed 1 bath! Pets are Welcome! - Property Id: 273918



Please call or text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090



Humboldt Park 2 bed 1 bath that is a 5 min walk to Chicago largest park, Humboldt Park! This is a dog walkers, sports enthusiasts and an all around exercise paradise!! The unit is on the 3rd floor of a classic Chicago walk-up and the space comes with hardwood, central heat, window ac, standard bathroom, updated kitchen with a dishwasher and pets are welcome!! Schedule your showing today!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273918

Property Id 273918



(RLNE5804122)