2641 W Haddon Ave 3F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2641 W Haddon Ave 3F

2641 West Haddon Avenue · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2641 West Haddon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
East Humboldt Park 2 bed 1 bath! Pets are Welcome! - Property Id: 273918

Please call or text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090

Humboldt Park 2 bed 1 bath that is a 5 min walk to Chicago largest park, Humboldt Park! This is a dog walkers, sports enthusiasts and an all around exercise paradise!! The unit is on the 3rd floor of a classic Chicago walk-up and the space comes with hardwood, central heat, window ac, standard bathroom, updated kitchen with a dishwasher and pets are welcome!! Schedule your showing today!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273918
Property Id 273918

(RLNE5804122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F have any available units?
2641 W Haddon Ave 3F has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F have?
Some of 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F currently offering any rent specials?
2641 W Haddon Ave 3F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F is pet friendly.
Does 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F offer parking?
No, 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F does not offer parking.
Does 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F have a pool?
No, 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F does not have a pool.
Does 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F have accessible units?
No, 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 W Haddon Ave 3F has units with dishwashers.
