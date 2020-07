Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful Rehab of Six Flat building with sideyard. Everything is new inside from floors to ceiling, Natural Finish Oak floors, Open kitchen with quartz counters and new stainless appliances, washer dryer in unit. Easy walk to California Pink Line or bike to Medical District in 10 minutes, Pilsen in 5 minutes. Pete's Market, Planet Fitness, Lagunitas, and Cinespace Studios all short walks.