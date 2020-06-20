All apartments in Chicago
2443 N Kildare Ave 3R

2443 North Kildare Avenue · (847) 331-6307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2443 North Kildare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
Hermosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3R · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed, 1 bath in Hermosa - Property Id: 275014

This 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the cross street of Kildare ave and Altgeld St. in the Hermosa neighborhood. Close to El Taconzo Jr, Mariscos Nayanit, Ponce, Fullerton Animal Clinic and Metro PCS. This unit includes heat and water. Tenant responsible for electric and gas.

Amenities
* Updated unit
* Hardwood floors
* Stainless steel appliances
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Oak cabinets
* In unit laundry
* Nice size bedrooms
* Updated bathrooms
* Pet friendly
**All move in fees and pet fees waived**

* Requirements*
* 650 Credit score or better
* Make 3x the rent
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**All application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications to the unit. As availability is subject to change.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275014
Property Id 275014

(RLNE5763414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R have any available units?
2443 N Kildare Ave 3R has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R have?
Some of 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R currently offering any rent specials?
2443 N Kildare Ave 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R is pet friendly.
Does 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R offer parking?
No, 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R does not offer parking.
Does 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R have a pool?
No, 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R does not have a pool.
Does 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R have accessible units?
No, 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2443 N Kildare Ave 3R has units with dishwashers.
