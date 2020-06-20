2443 N Kildare Ave 3R

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed, 1 bath in Hermosa - Property Id: 275014



This 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the cross street of Kildare ave and Altgeld St. in the Hermosa neighborhood. Close to El Taconzo Jr, Mariscos Nayanit, Ponce, Fullerton Animal Clinic and Metro PCS. This unit includes heat and water. Tenant responsible for electric and gas.



Amenities

* Updated unit

* Hardwood floors

* Stainless steel appliances

* Microwave

* Dishwasher

* Oak cabinets

* In unit laundry

* Nice size bedrooms

* Updated bathrooms

* Pet friendly

**All move in fees and pet fees waived**



* Requirements*

* 650 Credit score or better

* Make 3x the rent

* No evictions

* No bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**All application fees are non refundable**

***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications to the unit. As availability is subject to change.***



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose ave

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275014

Property Id 275014



(RLNE5763414)