2443 N Kildare Ave 3R

Amenities
2 bed, 1 bath in Hermosa - Property Id: 275014
This 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the cross street of Kildare ave and Altgeld St. in the Hermosa neighborhood. Close to El Taconzo Jr, Mariscos Nayanit, Ponce, Fullerton Animal Clinic and Metro PCS. This unit includes heat and water. Tenant responsible for electric and gas.
Amenities
* Updated unit
* Hardwood floors
* Stainless steel appliances
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Oak cabinets
* In unit laundry
* Nice size bedrooms
* Updated bathrooms
* Pet friendly
**All move in fees and pet fees waived**
* Requirements*
* 650 Credit score or better
* Make 3x the rent
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**All application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications to the unit. As availability is subject to change.***
Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275014
Property Id 275014
(RLNE5763414)