2440 W Rosemont Ave N2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 312141



This 2nd floor 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Rosemont ave in West Rogers Park. Close to Warren Park, Wendy's, Dunkin Donuts, World Fresh Market, Wheel's of Chicago and Chase Bank. This unit includes heat and water



* Amenities*

* Hardwood Floors

* Plenty of storage

* Faux Fire Place

* Large living room

* Formal Dining room

* Large Kitchen

* White appliances

* Dishwasher

* Plenty of cabinetry

* Large bedroom

* Modern Bath

* Laundry in building

* NO PETS

*$300 Move in fee



*Requirements*

*625 credit score

* Make 3x the rent

* No Eviction

* No Bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**Application fees are non refundable**

***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.**



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose ave

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312141

Property Id 312141



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902082)