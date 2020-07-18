All apartments in Chicago
2440 W Rosemont Ave N2

2440 West Rosemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2440 West Rosemont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 312141

This 2nd floor 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Rosemont ave in West Rogers Park. Close to Warren Park, Wendy's, Dunkin Donuts, World Fresh Market, Wheel's of Chicago and Chase Bank. This unit includes heat and water

* Amenities*
* Hardwood Floors
* Plenty of storage
* Faux Fire Place
* Large living room
* Formal Dining room
* Large Kitchen
* White appliances
* Dishwasher
* Plenty of cabinetry
* Large bedroom
* Modern Bath
* Laundry in building
* NO PETS
*$300 Move in fee

*Requirements*
*625 credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No Eviction
* No Bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.**

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312141
Property Id 312141

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 have any available units?
2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 have?
Some of 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 currently offering any rent specials?
2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 pet-friendly?
No, 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 offer parking?
No, 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 does not offer parking.
Does 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 have a pool?
No, 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 does not have a pool.
Does 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 have accessible units?
No, 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 W Rosemont Ave N2 has units with dishwashers.
