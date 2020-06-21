All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:11 AM

2400 N LAKEVIEW

2400 North Lakeview Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom condo available in Mies designed Lincoln Park building at 2400 Lakeview. Bright unit with great views. Lots of natural light. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen, great storage, 2 full baths. Building features heated outdoor pool, sundeck, 24 hour door person, dry cleaner drop off, 24-hour garage attendants, and laundry room. Across the street from the park, steps to Lincoln Park Zoo, Nature Museum, the beach, restaurants, shops and more on Clark Street. Transportation is right outside your door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 N LAKEVIEW have any available units?
2400 N LAKEVIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 N LAKEVIEW have?
Some of 2400 N LAKEVIEW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 N LAKEVIEW currently offering any rent specials?
2400 N LAKEVIEW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 N LAKEVIEW pet-friendly?
No, 2400 N LAKEVIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2400 N LAKEVIEW offer parking?
Yes, 2400 N LAKEVIEW does offer parking.
Does 2400 N LAKEVIEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 N LAKEVIEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 N LAKEVIEW have a pool?
Yes, 2400 N LAKEVIEW has a pool.
Does 2400 N LAKEVIEW have accessible units?
No, 2400 N LAKEVIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 N LAKEVIEW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 N LAKEVIEW does not have units with dishwashers.
