All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 240 East ILLINOIS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
240 East ILLINOIS Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:55 AM

240 East ILLINOIS Street

240 East Illinois Street · (312) 953-3425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

240 East Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1708 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This designer unit in this highly upgraded 2 bedroom plus a den complete with balcony. Top of the line everything and in pristine condition with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors throughout, and in-unit washer/dryer. This unit has amazing city views. The building includes a pool, fitness room, and roof deck. Fabulous Boutique building in a great location walking distance to Lake Michigan, Michigan Avenue, Northwestern, great restaurants, and Cultural Activities. And I do not want to forget to mention the building is on top of a Whole Foods Grocery Store. All you need is your toothbrush.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 East ILLINOIS Street have any available units?
240 East ILLINOIS Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 East ILLINOIS Street have?
Some of 240 East ILLINOIS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 East ILLINOIS Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 East ILLINOIS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 East ILLINOIS Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 East ILLINOIS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 240 East ILLINOIS Street offer parking?
Yes, 240 East ILLINOIS Street does offer parking.
Does 240 East ILLINOIS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 East ILLINOIS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 East ILLINOIS Street have a pool?
Yes, 240 East ILLINOIS Street has a pool.
Does 240 East ILLINOIS Street have accessible units?
No, 240 East ILLINOIS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 East ILLINOIS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 East ILLINOIS Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 240 East ILLINOIS Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5706 S Blackstone Ave
5706 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
3141 N Sheffield
3141 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1325 N Wells
1325 North Wells
Chicago, IL 60610
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
7927 S Ellis Ave
7927 South Ellis Avenue
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity