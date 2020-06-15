240 East ILLINOIS Street

Amenities

This designer unit in this highly upgraded 2 bedroom plus a den complete with balcony. Top of the line everything and in pristine condition with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors throughout, and in-unit washer/dryer. This unit has amazing city views. The building includes a pool, fitness room, and roof deck. Fabulous Boutique building in a great location walking distance to Lake Michigan, Michigan Avenue, Northwestern, great restaurants, and Cultural Activities. And I do not want to forget to mention the building is on top of a Whole Foods Grocery Store. All you need is your toothbrush.