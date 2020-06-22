All apartments in Chicago
2344 West Harrison Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:43 PM

2344 West Harrison Street

2344 West Harrison Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1868060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2344 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Tri-Taylor 2 Bed/2 Full Bath Condo, In-unit W/D, Central Heat/AC, Outdoor Space, Parking included!
Updated, open layout, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available July 1st! Unit features updated granite kitchen with stainless steal appliances, gas fireplace, outdoor space off the master bedroom, uncovered parking for one car included in rent. Take advantage of central heat/AC and in-unit laundry. Great location- near Rush/UIC medical district, close to the Blue Line, the expressway and public transportation. Pets ok with $250 non-refundable fee. No SD! $500 non-refundable move-in fee!! Available August 1st.

Amenities:
Fireplace, Private Deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 West Harrison Street have any available units?
2344 West Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2344 West Harrison Street have?
Some of 2344 West Harrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 West Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2344 West Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 West Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2344 West Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 2344 West Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2344 West Harrison Street does offer parking.
Does 2344 West Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2344 West Harrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 West Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 2344 West Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2344 West Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 2344 West Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 West Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2344 West Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.
