Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming 2 BR Available in Heart of Logan Square!

Cozy 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, big living area, plenty of storage and great natural light. Building is pet friendly and features laundry on site as well as secure intercom entry. Great location close to transportation, restaurants, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.