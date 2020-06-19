2324 West Medill Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Large duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Bucktown. The main floor includes a kitchen with island, guest bedroom, bathroom with soaker tub and large open living area. Downstairs includes huge master bedroom with dressing area, third bedroom, second bathroom and full-size laundry room.



Updated kitchen features private deck and open dining area; granite, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Hardwood floors throughout. Lots and lots of closet space – large bedroom closets, large coat closet, linen closet and pantry. Upstairs full bath includes soaker tub/shower. Downstairs full bath includes travertine tiled shower. Full-size in-unit Washer/Dryer. Central Heat and Air Conditioning. Shared backyard.



Beautiful Bucktown Location

- One block from Holstein Park with Olympic size swimming pool

- Near expressway Fullerton entrance

- Near Blue Line Western stop

- Near Fullerton bus to red line and DePaul

- Near Target, XSport Fitness, Midtown and HomeGoods

- Easy street Parking



2324 W. Medill Ave., #1

$2,695.00/per mo.

3 bed / 2 bath duplex

Available July 1, 2020

$495 non-refundable move-in fee ($100 per additional person)

$50 per person application fee



Sorry, no pets. No smoking in the unit.



Owner pays for trash, water and sewer. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Renter's insurance required.