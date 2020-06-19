All apartments in Chicago
2324 West Medill Avenue - 1

2324 West Medill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2324 West Medill Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Large duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Bucktown. The main floor includes a kitchen with island, guest bedroom, bathroom with soaker tub and large open living area. Downstairs includes huge master bedroom with dressing area, third bedroom, second bathroom and full-size laundry room.

Updated kitchen features private deck and open dining area; granite, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Hardwood floors throughout. Lots and lots of closet space – large bedroom closets, large coat closet, linen closet and pantry. Upstairs full bath includes soaker tub/shower. Downstairs full bath includes travertine tiled shower. Full-size in-unit Washer/Dryer. Central Heat and Air Conditioning. Shared backyard.

Beautiful Bucktown Location
- One block from Holstein Park with Olympic size swimming pool
- Near expressway Fullerton entrance
- Near Blue Line Western stop
- Near Fullerton bus to red line and DePaul
- Near Target, XSport Fitness, Midtown and HomeGoods
- Easy street Parking

2324 W. Medill Ave., #1
$2,695.00/per mo.
3 bed / 2 bath duplex
Available July 1, 2020
$495 non-refundable move-in fee ($100 per additional person)
$50 per person application fee

Sorry, no pets. No smoking in the unit.

Owner pays for trash, water and sewer. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 West Medill Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
