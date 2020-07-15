Sign Up
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM
2149 N Fremont St 1
2149 North Fremont Street
·
(857) 225-0029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2149 North Fremont Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
1 Bedroom
Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1
$1,610
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Lincoln Park 1bed/1bath close to everything! - Property Id: 224957
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath apartment walking distance from DePaul and Red/Brown/Purple line trains in desirable Lincoln Park location. Available 4/1!
Contact Rikki Mueller at 857-225-0029 to schedule a showing.
Apartment Features:
Near public transit
Oven with range hood
Built-in cabinets
Arched doorways
Hardwood floors
Laundry on site
Cooking gas included in rent
Pet Policy:
Cats and Dogs allowed
No Pit Bulls or Rottweilers
Rikki Mueller
857-225-0029
JMG Management Inc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224957
Property Id 224957
(RLNE5876195)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2149 N Fremont St 1 have any available units?
2149 N Fremont St 1 has a unit available for $1,610 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2149 N Fremont St 1 have?
Some of 2149 N Fremont St 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2149 N Fremont St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2149 N Fremont St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 N Fremont St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2149 N Fremont St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2149 N Fremont St 1 offer parking?
No, 2149 N Fremont St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2149 N Fremont St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2149 N Fremont St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 N Fremont St 1 have a pool?
No, 2149 N Fremont St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2149 N Fremont St 1 have accessible units?
No, 2149 N Fremont St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 N Fremont St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2149 N Fremont St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
