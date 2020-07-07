All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E

2119 West Berwyn Avenue · (312) 219-5511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2119 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1E · Avail. Sep 1

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Unit 1E Available 09/01/20 1 Bedroom Apt. W/D in Unit - Property Id: 311442

Location:2119 West Berwyn Ave., Chicago
Rent: $1295 / Month
Available Date: 09/01/20
Beds: 1
Baths: 1
Pet: Pet Friendly

Features: Parking For Rent

Come see this beautiful courtyard apartment 1 bedroom apartments featuring new hardwood floors throughout. Newly remodeled kitchens and bathrooms. New appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry is in the unit. Central heat central air. Pets welcome. Parking available. Transportation nearby.

-Spacious Layout
-New Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Stove
-Central Heat & Air
-In-Unit Laundry
-Hard Wood Floors
-$25/monthly Common Area Maintenance fee

Contact For Showing
Charlmers Oscar
312-219-5511
Peak Properties
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2119-w-berwyn-ave-chicago-il-unit-1e/311442
Property Id 311442

(RLNE5967041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E have any available units?
2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E have?
Some of 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E currently offering any rent specials?
2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E is pet friendly.
Does 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E offer parking?
Yes, 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E offers parking.
Does 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E have a pool?
No, 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E does not have a pool.
Does 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E have accessible units?
No, 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl
Chicago, IL 60605
Presidential Towers
555 West Madison
Chicago, IL 60661
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl
Chicago, IL 60653
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
The Van Buren
808 West Van Buren Street
Chicago, IL 60607
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Pangea 4720 S Drexel Blvd
4720 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity