2119 W Berwyn Ave 1E

Amenities
Unit 1E Available 09/01/20 1 Bedroom Apt. W/D in Unit - Property Id: 311442
Location:2119 West Berwyn Ave., Chicago
Rent: $1295 / Month
Available Date: 09/01/20
Beds: 1
Baths: 1
Pet: Pet Friendly
Features: Parking For Rent
Come see this beautiful courtyard apartment 1 bedroom apartments featuring new hardwood floors throughout. Newly remodeled kitchens and bathrooms. New appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry is in the unit. Central heat central air. Pets welcome. Parking available. Transportation nearby.
-Spacious Layout
-New Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Stove
-Central Heat & Air
-In-Unit Laundry
-Hard Wood Floors
-$25/monthly Common Area Maintenance fee
Contact For Showing
Charlmers Oscar
312-219-5511
Peak Properties
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2119-w-berwyn-ave-chicago-il-unit-1e/311442
Property Id 311442
(RLNE5967041)