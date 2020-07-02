All apartments in Chicago
2034 N Lincoln Ave H
2034 N Lincoln Ave H

2034 North Lincoln Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

2034 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit H · Avail. Sep 1

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit H Available 09/01/20 2034 N LINCOLN, #H - Property Id: 313443

Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Lincoln Park location available 9/1!
Don't miss a wonderful rental opportunity at The Pointe at Lincoln Park! This west-facing spacious duplex has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a private entry, private patio, windowed doors leading to the patio for great views, hardwood floors, berber carpet upstairs, a substantial interior storage area on the main floor, fireplace and attached one car garage! The rear of the unit faces a beautiful tree lined association-maintained private park area. The kitchen, with gas burners, boasts an open layout with breakfast bar - perfect for entertaining, with a brand new dishwasher! Enjoy the spacious master bedroom with master bath complete with luxurious soaking tub and separate shower. Guest bedroom also complete with full bathroom!

Amenities:
Fireplace, Outdoor Space, Patio, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2034-n-lincoln-ave-chicago-il-unit-h/313443
Property Id 313443

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5955975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 N Lincoln Ave H have any available units?
2034 N Lincoln Ave H has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 N Lincoln Ave H have?
Some of 2034 N Lincoln Ave H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 N Lincoln Ave H currently offering any rent specials?
2034 N Lincoln Ave H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 N Lincoln Ave H pet-friendly?
No, 2034 N Lincoln Ave H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2034 N Lincoln Ave H offer parking?
Yes, 2034 N Lincoln Ave H offers parking.
Does 2034 N Lincoln Ave H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2034 N Lincoln Ave H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 N Lincoln Ave H have a pool?
No, 2034 N Lincoln Ave H does not have a pool.
Does 2034 N Lincoln Ave H have accessible units?
No, 2034 N Lincoln Ave H does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 N Lincoln Ave H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 N Lincoln Ave H has units with dishwashers.
