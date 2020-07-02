2034 N Lincoln Ave H

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Unit H Available 09/01/20 2034 N LINCOLN, #H - Property Id: 313443



Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Lincoln Park location available 9/1!

Don't miss a wonderful rental opportunity at The Pointe at Lincoln Park! This west-facing spacious duplex has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a private entry, private patio, windowed doors leading to the patio for great views, hardwood floors, berber carpet upstairs, a substantial interior storage area on the main floor, fireplace and attached one car garage! The rear of the unit faces a beautiful tree lined association-maintained private park area. The kitchen, with gas burners, boasts an open layout with breakfast bar - perfect for entertaining, with a brand new dishwasher! Enjoy the spacious master bedroom with master bath complete with luxurious soaking tub and separate shower. Guest bedroom also complete with full bathroom!



Amenities:

Fireplace, Outdoor Space, Patio, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2034-n-lincoln-ave-chicago-il-unit-h/313443

Property Id 313443



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5955975)