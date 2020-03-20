1964 North Milwaukee Avenue

Amenities

Logan Square / Bucktown - brand new construction apartments available July 1st or August 1st. This boutique elevator rental building features modern high-end finishes and a huge common rooftop terrace. The units include wide-plank hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, a spacious open floor plan, large floor to ceiling windows, custom closet organizers, roller shades, and in-unit washer/dryer. Modern kitchens featuring 42" tall upper cabinets, generous storage space, quartz countertops, contemporary tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious bathrooms feature Italian porcelain tile, large vanities with quartz countertops, shower/tub with large rain shower head, and fixtures by Grohe and Toto. Individually controlled heat and air conditioning. Parking spots available in the rear for an additional $200 per month. Utility package ($85 monthly) includes high-speed internet access by Everywhere Wireless, gas for heat and cooking, sewer/water, and trash/recycling. The tenant is responsible for paying electric. Building amenities include a fitness room, bike storage, keyless entry, video intercom system with smartphone connectivity, and communal furnished roof-deck with grills, prep kitchen, sun deck, lounge chairs, hammocks, and yard games. Steps away from the CTA Blue Line and The Bloomingdale 606 Trail. Available to tour now - in-person or virtually.