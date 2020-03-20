All apartments in Chicago
1964 North Milwaukee Avenue

1964 North Milwaukee Avenue · (773) 494-4398
Location

1964 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
new construction
Logan Square / Bucktown - brand new construction apartments available July 1st or August 1st. This boutique elevator rental building features modern high-end finishes and a huge common rooftop terrace. The units include wide-plank hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, a spacious open floor plan, large floor to ceiling windows, custom closet organizers, roller shades, and in-unit washer/dryer. Modern kitchens featuring 42" tall upper cabinets, generous storage space, quartz countertops, contemporary tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious bathrooms feature Italian porcelain tile, large vanities with quartz countertops, shower/tub with large rain shower head, and fixtures by Grohe and Toto. Individually controlled heat and air conditioning. Parking spots available in the rear for an additional $200 per month. Utility package ($85 monthly) includes high-speed internet access by Everywhere Wireless, gas for heat and cooking, sewer/water, and trash/recycling. The tenant is responsible for paying electric. Building amenities include a fitness room, bike storage, keyless entry, video intercom system with smartphone connectivity, and communal furnished roof-deck with grills, prep kitchen, sun deck, lounge chairs, hammocks, and yard games. Steps away from the CTA Blue Line and The Bloomingdale 606 Trail. Available to tour now - in-person or virtually.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue have any available units?
1964 North Milwaukee Avenue has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue have?
Some of 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1964 North Milwaukee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue have a pool?
No, 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1964 North Milwaukee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
