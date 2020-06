Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment in Roscoe Village ~ Don't Miss Out!

Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on tree lined street in Roscoe Village! Features renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher. Updated bath. Central heat & a/c. Laundry in-unit. Close to the Brown line. Easy walking distance to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.