1843 South CARPENTER Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors oven refrigerator

PILSEN ART DISTRICT STUDIO APARTMENT, CUTE & COZY UNIT RECEIVES A LOT OF NATURAL DAYLIGHT, NEW WINDOWS, HIGH CEILINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, COIN LAUNDRY IN BUILDING, TENANT PAYS FOR ELECTRIC & GAS,NEAR UNIVERSITY VILLAGE & UIC, 18TH STREET RESTAURANTS, BARS, BREWERIES, NEIGHBORHOOD SHOPPING, CTA, BLOCKS FROM PINKLINE, TAKE TRAIN OR CTA TO DEPAUL, COLUMBIA, UIC, IIT, LOOP, UIC MEDICAL DISTRICT - RUSH, VA HOSPITAL, NO PETS ALLOWED, NEXT DOOR TO MARIPOSA PARK-SANCTUARY FOR THE MONARCH BUTTERFLY. PHOTOS WERE TAKEN PRIOR TO MOVE IN.