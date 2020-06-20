All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1826 W Patterson Ave 3

1826 West Patterson Avenue · (773) 807-4543
Location

1826 West Patterson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

3Bed - 2Bath at 1826 W Patterson Ave - Property Id: 298273

1826 W Patterson Unit 3 This three bedroom, two full bathroom apartment has a wood burning fireplace in a huge living room. The kitchen, which opens to the living room, has wonderful tile, a large island with a breakfast bar, and all white cabinets and appliances. The unit also has plenty of modern conveniences such as laundry in the unit, a dishwasher, gas forced heat and central air conditioning. This charming greystone building is nestled on a quiet, tree lined street. The Addison CTA Brown Line is conveniently located less than one block away. Trader Joes, shopping, restaurants and more are all within close walking distance!
Property Id 298273

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 have any available units?
1826 W Patterson Ave 3 has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 have?
Some of 1826 W Patterson Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1826 W Patterson Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 W Patterson Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
