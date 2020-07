Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 bed room 1 bath with den space in sought after South Loop location! Hardwood floors throughout the living areas! Newer Stainless steel appliances and recently painted! Granite counter tops in an open kitchen with fireplace! Washer and Dryer in the unit! One garage parking space included!! Fob access building! Balcony facing north! Within .5 miles of green line train station and Michigan bus in front of the building! Mariano's grocery store and excellent restaurants and bars all within walking distance. Easy access to I55, I94, & I90. No Security Deposit! $500 non-refundable move-in fee.