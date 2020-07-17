1745 W Haddon Ave 1

Amenities
1745 WEST HADDON AVENUE, #1 - Property Id: 309070
West Town 3 Bed 2 Bath
Gorgeous and sunny! Rehab just completed - you'll be the first to live here! Brand new kitchen loaded with storage Quartz countertops Stainless appliances Dishwasher Tiled glass backsplash Two brand new tiled baths Hardwood throughout Tons of closet and storage space Laundry in building Presented by Fulton Grace
Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1745-w-haddon-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/309070
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5964246)