1745 W Haddon Ave 1

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

1745 WEST HADDON AVENUE, #1 - Property Id: 309070



West Town 3 Bed 2 Bath

Gorgeous and sunny! Rehab just completed - you'll be the first to live here! Brand new kitchen loaded with storage Quartz countertops Stainless appliances Dishwasher Tiled glass backsplash Two brand new tiled baths Hardwood throughout Tons of closet and storage space Laundry in building Presented by Fulton Grace



Amenities:

Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1745-w-haddon-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/309070

Property Id 309070



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5964246)