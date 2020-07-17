All apartments in Chicago
1745 W Haddon Ave 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1745 W Haddon Ave 1

1745 West Haddon Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1745 West Haddon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
1745 WEST HADDON AVENUE, #1 - Property Id: 309070

West Town 3 Bed 2 Bath
Gorgeous and sunny! Rehab just completed - you'll be the first to live here! Brand new kitchen loaded with storage Quartz countertops Stainless appliances Dishwasher Tiled glass backsplash Two brand new tiled baths Hardwood throughout Tons of closet and storage space Laundry in building Presented by Fulton Grace

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1745-w-haddon-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/309070
Property Id 309070

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5964246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 have any available units?
1745 W Haddon Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 have?
Some of 1745 W Haddon Ave 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1745 W Haddon Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1745 W Haddon Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
