Top floor unit, in our courtyard building We are offering a large 2 bedroom with a living room and dining room. Large foyer as you walk in, and large doors for easy move in.

To top it all off the kitchen is big enough to put a table in. The size is what everyone keeps telling us is large. The bedroom is separated by the bathroom, which offers solid walls equaling privacy.



Room sizes:

dining room: 12 x 11.5

Living room: 16.2 x 11

Foyer: 5.3 x 4.4

Bedroom 1: 11.1 x 11

bedroom 2: 12.2 x 11



as you see from the pictures notice there are no lights that have been turned on. Everything you see is from natural light.