1611 West 18th Street

Charming Three Bedroom in Pilsen!
Three bedroom apartment in Pilsen with hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living area, great natural light, queen sized bedroom, ceramic tile bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Pet friendly. Just steps to the Pink line! Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated
Contact us to schedule a showing.