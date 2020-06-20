All apartments in Chicago
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1611 West 18th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Three Bedroom in Pilsen!
Three bedroom apartment in Pilsen with hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living area, great natural light, queen sized bedroom, ceramic tile bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Pet friendly. Just steps to the Pink line! Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 West 18th Street have any available units?
1611 West 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 West 18th Street have?
Some of 1611 West 18th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1611 West 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 West 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1611 West 18th Street offer parking?
No, 1611 West 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1611 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 West 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 West 18th Street have a pool?
No, 1611 West 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1611 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 1611 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 West 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
