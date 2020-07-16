1600 South Prairie Avenue

Amenities

905 Available 08/01/20 Interior Features:

- Fireplace

- Carpet/Hardwood Floors

- Breakfast Bar

- 42 inch Kitchen Cabinets with backsplash

- Stainless Steel Appliances (recently upgraded dishwasher and stovetop)

- Granite countertops

- Double Vanity Sink in Master Bath

- Bath with a soaking tub and a standing shower

- Walk-in-closet

- In-Unit Laundry

- Large Balcony

- Floor-to-Ceiling windows with premium blinds



Amenities:

- 24X7 Security, Party Room, Fitness Center and Common Sun Deck and Grill Area facing Lake/Soldier Field with fireworks views.

- Walk to Lake/Museums/South Grant Park/Northerly Islands, Burnham Harbor, new DePaul basketball arena and Loop, and Parks in Historic Prairie District.

- Close to Red line/Greenline/Bus/I-55/Lakeshore.

- Pet-friendly neighborhood with multiple dog parks.



Rent includes:

Water, Gas, Basic Cable, Additional Storage Locker, and one Bike Storage.

Indoor Garage Parking Space for an additional fee per month.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/chicago-il?lid=11132575



