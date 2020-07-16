All apartments in Chicago
1600 South Prairie Avenue

1600 South Prairie Avenue · (312) 953-3038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 905 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 909 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
905 Available 08/01/20 Interior Features:
- Fireplace
- Carpet/Hardwood Floors
- Breakfast Bar
- 42 inch Kitchen Cabinets with backsplash
- Stainless Steel Appliances (recently upgraded dishwasher and stovetop)
- Granite countertops
- Double Vanity Sink in Master Bath
- Bath with a soaking tub and a standing shower
- Walk-in-closet
- In-Unit Laundry
- Large Balcony
- Floor-to-Ceiling windows with premium blinds

Amenities:
- 24X7 Security, Party Room, Fitness Center and Common Sun Deck and Grill Area facing Lake/Soldier Field with fireworks views.
- Walk to Lake/Museums/South Grant Park/Northerly Islands, Burnham Harbor, new DePaul basketball arena and Loop, and Parks in Historic Prairie District.
- Close to Red line/Greenline/Bus/I-55/Lakeshore.
- Pet-friendly neighborhood with multiple dog parks.

Rent includes:
Water, Gas, Basic Cable, Additional Storage Locker, and one Bike Storage.
Indoor Garage Parking Space for an additional fee per month.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/chicago-il?lid=11132575

(RLNE5900017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 South Prairie Avenue have any available units?
1600 South Prairie Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 South Prairie Avenue have?
Some of 1600 South Prairie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 South Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1600 South Prairie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 South Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 South Prairie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1600 South Prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1600 South Prairie Avenue offers parking.
Does 1600 South Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 South Prairie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 South Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1600 South Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1600 South Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1600 South Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 South Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 South Prairie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
