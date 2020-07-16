1600 South Prairie Avenue

Amenities
905 Available 08/01/20 Interior Features:
- Fireplace
- Carpet/Hardwood Floors
- Breakfast Bar
- 42 inch Kitchen Cabinets with backsplash
- Stainless Steel Appliances (recently upgraded dishwasher and stovetop)
- Granite countertops
- Double Vanity Sink in Master Bath
- Bath with a soaking tub and a standing shower
- Walk-in-closet
- In-Unit Laundry
- Large Balcony
- Floor-to-Ceiling windows with premium blinds
Amenities:
- 24X7 Security, Party Room, Fitness Center and Common Sun Deck and Grill Area facing Lake/Soldier Field with fireworks views.
- Walk to Lake/Museums/South Grant Park/Northerly Islands, Burnham Harbor, new DePaul basketball arena and Loop, and Parks in Historic Prairie District.
- Close to Red line/Greenline/Bus/I-55/Lakeshore.
- Pet-friendly neighborhood with multiple dog parks.
Rent includes:
Water, Gas, Basic Cable, Additional Storage Locker, and one Bike Storage.
Indoor Garage Parking Space for an additional fee per month.
