All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1545 North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1545 North
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

1545 North

1545 W North Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1545 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Distinguished one bedroom, one bathroom in Wicker Park features modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, open living area with floor to ceiling windows, balcony, hardwood floors, central heat and air, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in unit, and pets are welcome. Building features elevator and heated indoor garage parking available. Close to dining, shopping, nightlife, transportation and more!! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 North have any available units?
1545 North has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 North have?
Some of 1545 North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 North currently offering any rent specials?
1545 North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 North is pet friendly.
Does 1545 North offer parking?
Yes, 1545 North does offer parking.
Does 1545 North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 North have a pool?
No, 1545 North does not have a pool.
Does 1545 North have accessible units?
No, 1545 North does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 North has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1545 North?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

515 West Barry
515 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive
Chicago, IL 60611
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1318-24 E Hyde Park Blvd
1324 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
7655 S May
7655 S May St
Chicago, IL 60620
7927 S Ellis Ave
7927 South Ellis Avenue
Chicago, IL 60619
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity