1545 North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Distinguished one bedroom, one bathroom in Wicker Park features modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, open living area with floor to ceiling windows, balcony, hardwood floors, central heat and air, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in unit, and pets are welcome. Building features elevator and heated indoor garage parking available. Close to dining, shopping, nightlife, transportation and more!! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease