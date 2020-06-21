All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

154 W Schiller St c

154 West Schiller Street · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 West Schiller Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit c · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge Studio with lofted bedroom in Old Town ! - Property Id: 221906

Historic Old Town art deco building with many visual surprises! This rare unit is among only a few art deco buildings in Old Town featuring Edgar Miller artisan details, with plenty of architectural twists and turns. The unit features original stained glass, wrought iron, wood details and tile. European space, efficient kitchen with stainless steel built-in appliances and washer/dryer in unit. Steps from everything Old Town has to offer!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221906
Property Id 221906

(RLNE5805049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 W Schiller St c have any available units?
154 W Schiller St c has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 154 W Schiller St c currently offering any rent specials?
154 W Schiller St c isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 W Schiller St c pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 W Schiller St c is pet friendly.
Does 154 W Schiller St c offer parking?
No, 154 W Schiller St c does not offer parking.
Does 154 W Schiller St c have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 W Schiller St c offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 W Schiller St c have a pool?
No, 154 W Schiller St c does not have a pool.
Does 154 W Schiller St c have accessible units?
No, 154 W Schiller St c does not have accessible units.
Does 154 W Schiller St c have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 W Schiller St c does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 W Schiller St c have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 W Schiller St c does not have units with air conditioning.
