Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

1455 North Sedgwick Street

1455 North Sedgwick Street · (773) 745-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1455 North Sedgwick Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Spacious fully renovated 2 bed/2 bath unit. Perfect Old Town location. The unit features 11' ceilings, organized closets/WIC in master, brand new baths, hardwood floors throughout, full-size washer/dryer in unit, large new kitchen with never before used SS appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar, completely wired for cable and internet, plenty of storage! The unit has been fully gutted with new electric, plumbing, and heating. Secluded common deck, perfect for grilling. Exterior, gated parking space INCLUDED. Have an electric car? Electric car charging outlets available! Steps to Brown line, restaurants, North Ave beach, gym, shopping, and more! See agent remarks for additional information. Available Immediately!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 North Sedgwick Street have any available units?
1455 North Sedgwick Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 North Sedgwick Street have?
Some of 1455 North Sedgwick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 North Sedgwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
1455 North Sedgwick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 North Sedgwick Street pet-friendly?
No, 1455 North Sedgwick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1455 North Sedgwick Street offer parking?
Yes, 1455 North Sedgwick Street does offer parking.
Does 1455 North Sedgwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1455 North Sedgwick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 North Sedgwick Street have a pool?
No, 1455 North Sedgwick Street does not have a pool.
Does 1455 North Sedgwick Street have accessible units?
No, 1455 North Sedgwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 North Sedgwick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1455 North Sedgwick Street has units with dishwashers.
