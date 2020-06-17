1455 North Sedgwick Street

Amenities

Spacious fully renovated 2 bed/2 bath unit. Perfect Old Town location. The unit features 11' ceilings, organized closets/WIC in master, brand new baths, hardwood floors throughout, full-size washer/dryer in unit, large new kitchen with never before used SS appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar, completely wired for cable and internet, plenty of storage! The unit has been fully gutted with new electric, plumbing, and heating. Secluded common deck, perfect for grilling. Exterior, gated parking space INCLUDED. Have an electric car? Electric car charging outlets available! Steps to Brown line, restaurants, North Ave beach, gym, shopping, and more! See agent remarks for additional information. Available Immediately!!!