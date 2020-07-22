Amenities
1 Bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 218100
Welcome to 1433 W Lunt! This could be your new home!
*Near CTA
*Near Lake
*Type: 1 bedroom
*AVAILABLE: 06/26/2020*
Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:
STD - $55
1 bedroom - $65
2 bedroom - $85
3 bedroom - $105 No Security deposit
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400, 3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600 Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2) Requirements: Credit 600+
Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)
If you're interested in viewing please contact me at 312-933-7055
Alex Ilic
LX Realty - M. Broker
Chicago, IL
Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1437-w-lunt-ave-chicago-il/218100
Property Id 218100
(RLNE5947091)