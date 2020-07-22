Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 218100



Welcome to 1433 W Lunt! This could be your new home!



*Near CTA

*Near Lake

*Type: 1 bedroom

*AVAILABLE: 06/26/2020*



Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:

STD - $55

1 bedroom - $65

2 bedroom - $85

3 bedroom - $105 No Security deposit



Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400, 3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600 Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2) Requirements: Credit 600+

Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)



If you're interested in viewing please contact me at 312-933-7055

Alex Ilic

LX Realty - M. Broker

Chicago, IL

Equal housing opportunity

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1437-w-lunt-ave-chicago-il/218100

