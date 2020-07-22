All apartments in Chicago
1437 W Lunt Ave

1437 West Lunt Avenue · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1437 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 218100

Welcome to 1433 W Lunt! This could be your new home!

*Near CTA
*Near Lake
*Type: 1 bedroom
*AVAILABLE: 06/26/2020*

Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:
STD - $55
1 bedroom - $65
2 bedroom - $85
3 bedroom - $105 No Security deposit

Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400, 3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600 Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2) Requirements: Credit 600+
Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)

If you're interested in viewing please contact me at 312-933-7055
Alex Ilic
LX Realty - M. Broker
Chicago, IL
Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1437-w-lunt-ave-chicago-il/218100
Property Id 218100

(RLNE5947091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 W Lunt Ave have any available units?
1437 W Lunt Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1437 W Lunt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1437 W Lunt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 W Lunt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 W Lunt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1437 W Lunt Ave offer parking?
No, 1437 W Lunt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1437 W Lunt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 W Lunt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 W Lunt Ave have a pool?
No, 1437 W Lunt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1437 W Lunt Ave have accessible units?
No, 1437 W Lunt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 W Lunt Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 W Lunt Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1437 W Lunt Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1437 W Lunt Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
