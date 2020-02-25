1353 North Sedgwick Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing unit with upgraded kitchen, Mahogany Cabinets, SS appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and massive family room. Master boasts a walk-in closet, separate tub & shower, double vanity and private deck. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are very good size and easily fit queen beds, a dresser, and have double wide closets. Other features include hardwood floors throughout, living room wired with surround sound, fireplace, 2nd balcony off living room, in unit washer/dryer. 1 exterior parking spot included in price. Incredible location, steps from Wells Street, and Brown and Red Lines. Contact Steve for the video of the unit and/or showing!