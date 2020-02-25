All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1353 North Sedgwick Street
1353 North Sedgwick Street

1353 North Sedgwick Street · No Longer Available
Location

1353 North Sedgwick Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing unit with upgraded kitchen, Mahogany Cabinets, SS appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and massive family room. Master boasts a walk-in closet, separate tub & shower, double vanity and private deck. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are very good size and easily fit queen beds, a dresser, and have double wide closets. Other features include hardwood floors throughout, living room wired with surround sound, fireplace, 2nd balcony off living room, in unit washer/dryer. 1 exterior parking spot included in price. Incredible location, steps from Wells Street, and Brown and Red Lines. Contact Steve for the video of the unit and/or showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 North Sedgwick Street have any available units?
1353 North Sedgwick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1353 North Sedgwick Street have?
Some of 1353 North Sedgwick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 North Sedgwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
1353 North Sedgwick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 North Sedgwick Street pet-friendly?
No, 1353 North Sedgwick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1353 North Sedgwick Street offer parking?
Yes, 1353 North Sedgwick Street does offer parking.
Does 1353 North Sedgwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1353 North Sedgwick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 North Sedgwick Street have a pool?
No, 1353 North Sedgwick Street does not have a pool.
Does 1353 North Sedgwick Street have accessible units?
No, 1353 North Sedgwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 North Sedgwick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1353 North Sedgwick Street has units with dishwashers.
