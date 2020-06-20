Amenities

1339 N. Dearborn #16H Available 07/01/20 1339 N DEARBORN - 16 H - GREAT UPDATED 2 BEDROOM - Live in the Heart of the Gold Coast in this rehabbed 2 Bed/1 Bath condo! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit. Updated Kitchen with 42 in Cherry Cabinets, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Breakfast bar, & separate dining area. This unit is perfect for entertaining w/an open floor plan! Large Master Bedroom with Awesome skyline views! Spacious 2nd Bedroom. Updated Bath. Building amenities include Doorman, On site Management, Coin Laundry, & GORGEOUS UDATED ROOFTOP for grilling & sunbathing in the Summer time! Commute quickly to the loop! Easy access to Lake Shore Drive, steps from State/Wells Street Dining & Nightlife, Lakeshore Trail, Oak Street Beach, Jewel, & everything Gold Coast has to offer!

* Internet and Cable INCLUDED

MONTHLY RENT : $2300

MOVE IN FEE : $500(non-refundable)

BUILDING MOVE IN FEE : $500

APPLICATION FEE : $40



Please contact Steliana Mladenova at (312) 721 -0764 for more info and to schedule showings



No Pets Allowed



