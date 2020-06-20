All apartments in Chicago
1339 N. Dearborn #16H
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1339 N. Dearborn #16H

1339 North Dearborn Parkway · (773) 610-4551
Location

1339 North Dearborn Parkway, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1339 N. Dearborn #16H · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
cable included
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bbq/grill
internet access
1339 N. Dearborn #16H Available 07/01/20 1339 N DEARBORN - 16 H - GREAT UPDATED 2 BEDROOM - Live in the Heart of the Gold Coast in this rehabbed 2 Bed/1 Bath condo! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit. Updated Kitchen with 42 in Cherry Cabinets, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Breakfast bar, & separate dining area. This unit is perfect for entertaining w/an open floor plan! Large Master Bedroom with Awesome skyline views! Spacious 2nd Bedroom. Updated Bath. Building amenities include Doorman, On site Management, Coin Laundry, & GORGEOUS UDATED ROOFTOP for grilling & sunbathing in the Summer time! Commute quickly to the loop! Easy access to Lake Shore Drive, steps from State/Wells Street Dining & Nightlife, Lakeshore Trail, Oak Street Beach, Jewel, & everything Gold Coast has to offer!
* Internet and Cable INCLUDED
MONTHLY RENT : $2300
MOVE IN FEE : $500(non-refundable)
BUILDING MOVE IN FEE : $500
APPLICATION FEE : $40

Please contact Steliana Mladenova at (312) 721 -0764 for more info and to schedule showings

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4236796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 N. Dearborn #16H have any available units?
1339 N. Dearborn #16H has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 N. Dearborn #16H have?
Some of 1339 N. Dearborn #16H's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 N. Dearborn #16H currently offering any rent specials?
1339 N. Dearborn #16H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 N. Dearborn #16H pet-friendly?
No, 1339 N. Dearborn #16H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1339 N. Dearborn #16H offer parking?
No, 1339 N. Dearborn #16H does not offer parking.
Does 1339 N. Dearborn #16H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 N. Dearborn #16H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 N. Dearborn #16H have a pool?
No, 1339 N. Dearborn #16H does not have a pool.
Does 1339 N. Dearborn #16H have accessible units?
No, 1339 N. Dearborn #16H does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 N. Dearborn #16H have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 N. Dearborn #16H does not have units with dishwashers.
