Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities

Available now! Bright 2bed/1ba located in the heart of Andersonville! Features crown molding and hardwood floors throughout, open concept kitchen with granite/ss appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious living room and oversized bedrooms with ample closet space. In-unit laundry. Ample street parking. Located on a quiet tree lined street just footsteps to shopping, bars, restaurants, CTA and everything Clark Street has to offer.