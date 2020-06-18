All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:22 PM

1244 North Paulina Street

1244 North Paulina Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1680876
Location

1244 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bed/ 1 Bath in Wicker Park Available Now ! Garage Spot Included!
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Wicker Park. Steps from Milwaukee or Division with plenty of access to shops, restaurants and public transportation. Brand new stainless steel applainces + in-unit washer and dryer. LOTS of storage space throughout unit with gas burning fireplace in living room. Enjoy a mix of hardwood and carpet throughout with central heat and air. Kitchen has been updated and includes dishwasher! Huge back deck with access to shared yard. One garage parking spot included. This incredible space wont be available long - call now to arrange a showing.

Fireplace, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 North Paulina Street have any available units?
1244 North Paulina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 North Paulina Street have?
Some of 1244 North Paulina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 North Paulina Street currently offering any rent specials?
1244 North Paulina Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 North Paulina Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1244 North Paulina Street is pet friendly.
Does 1244 North Paulina Street offer parking?
Yes, 1244 North Paulina Street does offer parking.
Does 1244 North Paulina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1244 North Paulina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 North Paulina Street have a pool?
No, 1244 North Paulina Street does not have a pool.
Does 1244 North Paulina Street have accessible units?
No, 1244 North Paulina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 North Paulina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 North Paulina Street has units with dishwashers.
