1244 North Paulina Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bed/ 1 Bath in Wicker Park Available Now ! Garage Spot Included!

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Wicker Park. Steps from Milwaukee or Division with plenty of access to shops, restaurants and public transportation. Brand new stainless steel applainces + in-unit washer and dryer. LOTS of storage space throughout unit with gas burning fireplace in living room. Enjoy a mix of hardwood and carpet throughout with central heat and air. Kitchen has been updated and includes dishwasher! Huge back deck with access to shared yard. One garage parking spot included. This incredible space wont be available long - call now to arrange a showing.



Amenities:

Fireplace, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit

Contact us to schedule a showing.