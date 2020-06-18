1244 North Paulina Street

Amenities
2 Bed/ 1 Bath in Wicker Park Available Now ! Garage Spot Included!
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Wicker Park. Steps from Milwaukee or Division with plenty of access to shops, restaurants and public transportation. Brand new stainless steel applainces + in-unit washer and dryer. LOTS of storage space throughout unit with gas burning fireplace in living room. Enjoy a mix of hardwood and carpet throughout with central heat and air. Kitchen has been updated and includes dishwasher! Huge back deck with access to shared yard. One garage parking spot included. This incredible space wont be available long - call now to arrange a showing.
Fireplace, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
