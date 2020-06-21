1202 W Altgeld 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Studio in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 297316
Studio apartment in Lincoln Park. Features hardwood floors, large living area, good closet space. Laundry available on-site. Heat included! Cats welcome. Just north of DePaul campus, close to CTA, restaurants, grocery, nightlife and more. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Price:1025
Location:1200 W Altgeld
Available: 8/1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297316
Property Id 297316
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5844836)