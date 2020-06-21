All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1202 W Altgeld 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1202 W Altgeld 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1202 W Altgeld 2

1202 W Altgeld St · (248) 416-2141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1202 W Altgeld St, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Studio in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 297316

Studio apartment in Lincoln Park. Features hardwood floors, large living area, good closet space. Laundry available on-site. Heat included! Cats welcome. Just north of DePaul campus, close to CTA, restaurants, grocery, nightlife and more. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Price:1025
Location:1200 W Altgeld
Available: 8/1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297316
Property Id 297316

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5844836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 W Altgeld 2 have any available units?
1202 W Altgeld 2 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 W Altgeld 2 have?
Some of 1202 W Altgeld 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 W Altgeld 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1202 W Altgeld 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 W Altgeld 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1202 W Altgeld 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1202 W Altgeld 2 offer parking?
No, 1202 W Altgeld 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1202 W Altgeld 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 W Altgeld 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 W Altgeld 2 have a pool?
No, 1202 W Altgeld 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1202 W Altgeld 2 have accessible units?
No, 1202 W Altgeld 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 W Altgeld 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 W Altgeld 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1202 W Altgeld 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
4917-23 N Hermitage
4917 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street
Chicago, IL 60610
5401-5403 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5401 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1331 W. Loyola
1331 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
5125 S.kenwood Ave
5125 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity