1152 W 17th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Light and airy one bedroom with bonus office, in Pilsen! Enjoy the vintage architecture, hardwood floor, open layout, and recently updated kitchen and bath. Make this space your home- located in a quiet non-smoking building, walking distance from Pilsen nightlife.



Perfect location: Near 17th and Racine, about 10 minutes south of University Village. Within a few blocks of Dusek's/Thalia Hall/Punch House, Belli's organic grocery store, Jumping Bean coffee shop, and LaVaca. Walking distance to Pilsen Art District and National Mexican Museum of Art, in addition to many restaurants, vintage stores, hardware store, and cafes. Easy access to UIC, Loop, expressways and Metra.



