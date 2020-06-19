All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

1152 W 17th St

1152 West 17th Street · (312) 768-8050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1152 West 17th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1F · Avail. Jul 1

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Light and airy one bedroom with bonus office, in Pilsen! Enjoy the vintage architecture, hardwood floor, open layout, and recently updated kitchen and bath. Make this space your home- located in a quiet non-smoking building, walking distance from Pilsen nightlife.

Perfect location: Near 17th and Racine, about 10 minutes south of University Village. Within a few blocks of Dusek's/Thalia Hall/Punch House, Belli's organic grocery store, Jumping Bean coffee shop, and LaVaca. Walking distance to Pilsen Art District and National Mexican Museum of Art, in addition to many restaurants, vintage stores, hardware store, and cafes. Easy access to UIC, Loop, expressways and Metra.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 W 17th St have any available units?
1152 W 17th St has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1152 W 17th St have?
Some of 1152 W 17th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 W 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
1152 W 17th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 W 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 1152 W 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1152 W 17th St offer parking?
No, 1152 W 17th St does not offer parking.
Does 1152 W 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1152 W 17th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 W 17th St have a pool?
No, 1152 W 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 1152 W 17th St have accessible units?
No, 1152 W 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 W 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1152 W 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
