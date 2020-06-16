1116 West Addison Street

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Phenomenal, sun-filled space in Lakeview, steps away from Wrigley Field!! This awesome 3 bed/2.5 bath, 2400 square foot home is currently being completely renovated and everything will be BRAND NEW! Beautifully designed with new hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen with all new appliances and abundant cabinet space, shiplap ceilings, all brand new lighting, built-ins, and gorgeous baths. Amazing space with tall ceilings and tons of sunlight, in unit laundry, great sized bedrooms and closets, huge living room/dining room combo with space for office nook/dining room, second living room/rec room in lower level, newly built private outdoor deck with plenty of space for grill and furniture, and extra private storage! 2 tandem parking spaces available. Walk to ballpark, restaurants, nightlife, transportation, and just about every neighborhood amenity Lakeview has to offer. BLAINE school district! Available 7/1/2020. *Photos represent the other two units in the building which were completed and rented earlier this Spring. Unit 1 will be of similar aesthetic quality.