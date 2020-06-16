All apartments in Chicago
1116 West Addison Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:39 AM

1116 West Addison Street

1116 West Addison Street · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1116 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Phenomenal, sun-filled space in Lakeview, steps away from Wrigley Field!! This awesome 3 bed/2.5 bath, 2400 square foot home is currently being completely renovated and everything will be BRAND NEW! Beautifully designed with new hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen with all new appliances and abundant cabinet space, shiplap ceilings, all brand new lighting, built-ins, and gorgeous baths. Amazing space with tall ceilings and tons of sunlight, in unit laundry, great sized bedrooms and closets, huge living room/dining room combo with space for office nook/dining room, second living room/rec room in lower level, newly built private outdoor deck with plenty of space for grill and furniture, and extra private storage! 2 tandem parking spaces available. Walk to ballpark, restaurants, nightlife, transportation, and just about every neighborhood amenity Lakeview has to offer. BLAINE school district! Available 7/1/2020. *Photos represent the other two units in the building which were completed and rented earlier this Spring. Unit 1 will be of similar aesthetic quality.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 West Addison Street have any available units?
1116 West Addison Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 West Addison Street have?
Some of 1116 West Addison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 West Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1116 West Addison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 West Addison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1116 West Addison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1116 West Addison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1116 West Addison Street does offer parking.
Does 1116 West Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 West Addison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 West Addison Street have a pool?
No, 1116 West Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1116 West Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 1116 West Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 West Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 West Addison Street has units with dishwashers.
