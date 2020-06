Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated media room

Must See Renovated 1 Bed in Lincoln Park! Must See!

Rehabbed 1 Bedroom apartment featuring hardwood floors, new kitchen and bathroom! Laundry in unit. This area has tons of activities! Bars, restaurants, comedy clubs, theaters, and gyms. Very close to the Brown Line. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.