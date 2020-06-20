All apartments in Chicago
1050 N SPAULDING
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:25 PM

1050 N SPAULDING

1050 North Spaulding Avenue · (312) 965-7391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1050 North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago, IL 60651
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Updated 2bed/1ba, Laundry on Site, Wood Flrs Check out this stunning 2 bed, 1 bath a block away from Humboldt Park! With newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, and a decorative fireplace with custom shelving, this one is sure to impress! Features include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a clean updated bathroom. This unit has the feel of being on the top floor with all the windows and natural light, and plenty of storage! Laundry in building. Don't miss out! Contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 N SPAULDING have any available units?
1050 N SPAULDING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 N SPAULDING have?
Some of 1050 N SPAULDING's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 N SPAULDING currently offering any rent specials?
1050 N SPAULDING isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 N SPAULDING pet-friendly?
No, 1050 N SPAULDING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1050 N SPAULDING offer parking?
No, 1050 N SPAULDING does not offer parking.
Does 1050 N SPAULDING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 N SPAULDING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 N SPAULDING have a pool?
No, 1050 N SPAULDING does not have a pool.
Does 1050 N SPAULDING have accessible units?
No, 1050 N SPAULDING does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 N SPAULDING have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 N SPAULDING does not have units with dishwashers.
