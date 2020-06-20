1050 N SPAULDING

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Updated 2bed/1ba, Laundry on Site, Wood Flrs Check out this stunning 2 bed, 1 bath a block away from Humboldt Park! With newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, and a decorative fireplace with custom shelving, this one is sure to impress! Features include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a clean updated bathroom. This unit has the feel of being on the top floor with all the windows and natural light, and plenty of storage! Laundry in building. Don't miss out! Contact us today!