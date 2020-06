Amenities

**Available 6/1 or earlier!** **flexible move-in!** Features: SS Kitchen Appliances Laundry In Building (credit card operated, no coins!) Hardwood Floors Throughout Great Natural Light 2 Bedrooms (accommodates queen size beds plus furniture/great office space) Updated Bathroom (Stand-In Shower) Fireplace (Decorative only) Granite Counters Intercom System Heat Included In Rent Neighborhood: 2 blocks from Red/Purple/Brown Line Stops @Fullerton Ave. 2 blocks from Fullerton Ave. Bus (#74) Extremely close to DePaul University Campus Short walk to popular Lincoln Park restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and more! Professionally Managed Building No Security Deposit Required Pet Friendly (no restrictions) Please call/text Max at Mo2 Properties for showings 8475338762!



Terms: One year lease